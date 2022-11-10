Martin House receives Queen’s tree

Yorkshire children’s hospice Martin House has been honoured with a tree which formed part of a sculpture celebrating the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The ‘Tree of Trees’, was a 21m metal sculpture which went on display outside Buckingham Palace in June. It featured 350 British trees and highlighted the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative encouraging people to plant trees to commemorate her reign.

Now one of the trees from the sculpture – a Rowan tree – has been planted in the grounds of Martin House Children’s Hospice by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson CBE.

Clair Holdsworth, chief executive of Martin House, said: We are honoured that the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire chose us to receive one of the trees commemorating the late Queen’s historic reign. Martin House is lucky to have extensive gardens, which are enjoyed as a space to play and relax by the children and families we support, and this tree will be a wonderful addition.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire. Its care is provided at the hospice, in hospitals and in families’ own homes and includes respite, symptom control and end of life care, along with bereavement support.

Mr Anderson said: I was delighted to plant one of the Jubilee Trees at Martin House, which does such wonderful, inspiring work with babies, children and young people with life-changing conditions across our region.

