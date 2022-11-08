Do you have confidence in the North Yorkshire Police ?

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe has launched an online survey which invites the public to complete a set of questions that will gauge the level of public trust and confidence in policing response across North Yorkshire.

Teh survey questions have been compiled, and will be evaluated by the office of The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The survey takes under 5 minutes to complete and is open to everyone, whether they’ve been a victim of a crime, a witness, a suspect or have an opinion to give on how they would perceive to be treated by the police if a situation occurred.

The PFCC’s says it will influence the work, to promote change, ensure accountability and spread best practice and high standards of Police service.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: It is within my role to hold the Chief Constable to account, and so I want to regularly hear from members of the public to understand the level of trust and confidence they have in their police force here in North Yorkshire and York, to ensure it’s delivering a service which keeps people safe and feeling safe. As set out in my Police and Crime Plan it is a priority of mine to engage with all communities, to identify need and risks and to reassure. I can’t do this without your feedback, and whether this is obtained through a survey, at a public event or through one of my advice surgeries, please know that you are listened to and can make a difference. It is my intention to see an increase in public trust, confidence and satisfaction over the next two years evident through increased reporting, a reduction in complaints and more positive experiences for those who encounter the police, whoever you are, and wherever you are.

Lisa Winward, Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police said: We are committed to working with the Commissioner to establish a systematic approach to surveying the public and tracking the level of public confidence and trust in North Yorkshire Police. We welcome the opportunity that the Commissioner is establishing for the public to provide feedback on the services and support that we provide to local communities and look forward to receiving the survey results.

The survey will remain on the Commissioner’s Website indefinitely and welcomes ongoing responses that will be reviewed on a quarterly basis and published in May 2023.

Please complete the survey here: Trust & Confidence Survey (smartsurvey.co.uk)

A more comprehensive ‘Perception’ survey will launch in early 2023 for anyone wanting to submit more detailed feedback on police services.