Soroptimist Maureen hands over £800 after Great North Run

Maureen Ingleton, a member of Soroptimist International of Harrogate District, raised over £800 for the Harrogate District Food Bank after completing the Great North Run. Maureen presented the cash to Dawn Cussons, Manager of the Food Bank, when they met in October. Donations were made through Just Giving and in cash and were added to by Gift Aid.

Maureen walk to cope the course in a very quick time of just over three hours and it was the 8th time she has entered and completed this Run. Over the years she has raised thousands of pounds for various charities

The money will support the food bank in purchasing fresh fruit and vegetables.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.