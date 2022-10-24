Sheffield Tigers 16 Harrogate 10

Saturday 22 October 2022

In truth, this game could have gone either way, but Sheffield Tigers managed the game to secure their second win of the season. For Harrogate, this could therefore be considered to be a missed opportunity.

Tigers started with wind at their backs, and Mark Ireland kicked his first penalty to put them 3 – 0 up after 5 minutes.

After quarter of an hour, Tigers broke through Harrogate’s defence in midfield and Jamie Broadley ran in to score under the posts. Ireland converted.

Gate responded, but strong Tigers defence kept them out. However, on 22, Gate was awarded a penalty try when Thomas Calladine pulled down the maul and was yellow-carded.

Despite having only 14 men, Ireland kicked his second penalty to put Tigers 13 – 7 up. From the resulting kick-off, Tigers attacked again down the right hand side, and only a forward pass brought a promising move to an end.

Sam Fenn continued to dominate the line outs for Harrogate, but it was Tigers who finished the half stronger, although they suffered a second yellow card – this time the player was Nick Bingham.

Harrogate dominated play at the beginning of the second half, and was rewarded when Sam Fox kicked a penalty, though he missed a subsequent kick that would have levelled the scores.

Tigers then ran the ball at Gate, and despite making several breaks, the closest they came to scoring another try was when Joshua Redfern was held up over the line, Harrogate conceding a goal line drop-out.

On 72 minutes, Harrogate’s Fox was yellow carded leaving them with 14 men. Tigers then controlled the ball in their attempt to secure the win. Ireland kicked a final penalty, and then hit the post following which Gate were unable to make progress down field – Tigers therefore winning 16 – 10.

Gate’s next match is the local derby against Otley at Rudding Lane. Kick-off is at 3pm, and we look forward to seeing you there.

Teams

Sheffield Tigers: Frewin, Norman, Goatley, Broadley, Down, Ireland, Holmes (capt), Bennett, Archer, Bingham, Fitzsimons, Redfern, Hughes, Anderson, Calladine. Subs: Meek, Scott, Wain, Townsend, Metcalfe.

Harrogate: Macnab, Rawlinson, Scrase, Pearson, Magee, Fox, Olley, Elsayed, Maycock, Derbyshire, Fenn, Brady (capt), Dodds, Hill, Spencer-Jones. Subs: Baxter, Percival, Jackson, Jones, Miller.

Referee: Gavin Jones (RFU)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

23 October 2022