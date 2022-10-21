Knaresborough train station works to be complete by end of year

Works to repair the canopy at the main entrance to Knaresborough station have been brought forward and will be complete by the end of the year.

The canopy’s supports were suffering from ‘deflection’ which meant a temporary structure was needed to take the weight off and preserve what was already in place.

At the time it was expected that the work would be finished by March 2024.

Andrew Jones MP was contacted by several constituents raising concerns about the station’s appearance and the length of time it was going to take to restore.

Following this Mr Jones met with the Chief Executive of Network Rail, Andrew Haines, to see if the work could be accelerated. Mr Haines and the local team reviewed the project and now plan to have the station back to normal by the end of the year.