Knaresborough train station works to be complete by end of year

Works to repair the canopy at the main entrance to Knaresborough station have been brought forward and will be complete by the end of the year.
The canopy’s supports were suffering from ‘deflection’ which meant a temporary structure was needed to take the weight off and preserve what was already in place.
At the time it was expected that the work would be finished by March 2024.
Andrew Jones MP was contacted by several constituents raising concerns about the station’s appearance and the length of time it was going to take to restore.
Following this Mr Jones met with the Chief Executive of Network Rail, Andrew Haines, to see if the work could be accelerated. Mr Haines and the local team reviewed the project and now plan to have the station back to normal by the end of the year.
Commenting on this Mr Jones said:
Knaresborough station is an asset to the town with several great small businesses on the platform and a distinct, welcoming appearance.
Alongside this great news about the canopy Northern Rail have confirmed they are reinstating services removed from the timetable earlier in the year. This is good news for peak-time commuters as well as visitors who will come and support the local economy at this difficult time.
It will be great to have the station looking its best as well as running its full timetable. I am grateful to Network Rail for having another look at this and restoring the canopy much more quickly than planned.