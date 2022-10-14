Restart a Heart Day at Harrogate High School

Harrogate High School took part in Restart a Heart Day today, and helped give CPR skills to
- Restart a Heart Day raises awareness about cardiac arrest and helps people to learn CPR, giving them life-saving skills and the confidence to use them.
Sukhraj Gill, Head of Academy, Harrogate High School said:
I have been the head of the academy since January, and this is my first restart a heart day, and it is something I want to support.
This morning we were hearing some data from the ambulance team, that have been good enough to come in today, that we have a survival rate of 1 in 10, but countries like Norway have a survival rate of 4 in 10, and they do a lot more of work on first aid and CPR in their school curriculum.
It can be difficult for use as we are tied by the national curriculum, which is something we support, and something we deliver wholeheartedly.
But where we can find time for students to learn CPR, learn first aid or learn about defibrillators, we will do. It is some practically that students can take away and implement into their lives.
It also helps give that understanding of careers and development into this area aswell.
We will continue to support this in years to come, along with other opportunities.
Andrew Jones MP said:
I strongly support the initiative taken by the school and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to basically train young people in skills of first aid around CPR and the use of a defibrillator .
It’s great to see the work of the schools and the ambulance service coming together, along with the interest it has generated amongst the pupils.
This is part of a program, I am keen to support it, and that is why I am here.
Sean Dooley from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said:
33,000 students across 133 schools will be taking part. Over the last 9-years there have been 200,00o students tought CPR.
In Norway the survival rates are 4 in 10, whereas in the UK it is 1 in 10. The aim for today is to help people save a life, and improve those statistics.
We always encourage adults to take part in CPR training, where they can. It can potentially save a life.
A cardiac arrest is the most serious call-out that we attend, and we aim to be there within 10-minutes.
Sometimes we don’t do any cardiac incidents for a while, but I have been to 4 cases during the last week, and only 1 of those cases had a good outcome.
I have certainly been to cardiac incidents where no CPR was being performed until we arrive. A patient would have a better outcome if CPR is performed by those around them.