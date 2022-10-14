Restart a Heart Day at Harrogate High School

Harrogate High School took part in Restart a Heart Day today, and helped give CPR skills to

Sukhraj Gill, Head of Academy, Harrogate High School said:

I have been the head of the academy since January, and this is my first restart a heart day, and it is something I want to support.

This morning we were hearing some data from the ambulance team, that have been good enough to come in today, that we have a survival rate of 1 in 10, but countries like Norway have a survival rate of 4 in 10, and they do a lot more of work on first aid and CPR in their school curriculum.

It can be difficult for use as we are tied by the national curriculum, which is something we support, and something we deliver wholeheartedly.

But where we can find time for students to learn CPR, learn first aid or learn about defibrillators, we will do. It is some practically that students can take away and implement into their lives.

It also helps give that understanding of careers and development into this area aswell.

We will continue to support this in years to come, along with other opportunities.