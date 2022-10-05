Man battling MND completes10k at Swinsty reservoir for charity

Man battling MND completes 10k to raise money for charity: Phil Ward finishes WaterAid 10k at Swinsty reservoir

Phil Ward, who is living with Motor Neurone Disease, completed the Water Aid 10k at Yorkshire Water’s Swinsty reservoir to raise money for three charities.

Phil has enjoyed a 40-year career with Yorkshire Water and took part in the event alongside colleagues from across the business, raising money for WaterAid, Motor Neurone Diseases Association and The Salvation Army.

He used his orthotic legs and walking poles to complete the challenge and has raised almost £1,700 for the charities so far.

Donations remain open through Phil’s Just Giving page.