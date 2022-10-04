Harrogate Nonagenarian Completes Skydive to raise money for carehome

Harrogate man Frank Ward has completed a skydive from 15,000 feet to celebrate his 90th birthday and raise funds for his wife’s care home.

Frank’s wife Margie is a resident of Berwick Grange and while taking her out using the care home’s wheelchairs, Frank noticed they had seen better days.

Frank, a former member of the parachute regiment wanted to celebrate his milestone birthday in style and decided to mark it by raising money for new wheelchairs for all the Berwick Grange residents to enjoy.

Frank said: I like to keep active and am a regular singer with Harrogate Theatre Choir so doing something different for my birthday appealed to me Looking at the increasing costs of running care homes which can only get worse in the coming months, I want to do all that I can to make sure that Margie and other residents can expect the same standard of care as they enjoy currently. I served my National Service in the parachute regiment of the Green Howards, completing eight jumps to win my wings but that was a long time ago. I wanted to mark my 90th birthday with something out of the ordinary, while raising money for new wheelchairs. My target was to raise £500 and I’m delighted to say that my Just Giving page currently stands at an amazing £1995.

He is also known as an awesome bass with the Harrogate Theatre Choir

Just Giving page is still open and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frank-ward5