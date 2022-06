Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to face of vote of confidence today, 6 June 2022, between 6pm and 8pm.

Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee, has released a statement saying that the number of Conservative Party parliamentarians calling for the vote had reached the necessary threshold.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones will be able to vote, but how do you believe he should vote ?

