Man left with serious head injuries following collision involving a minibus

The A59 was closed between Bogs Lane in Harrogate and Long Walk in Knaresborough while police investigated a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a minibus.

The incident occurred near Forest Lane Head at around 9.30am (Thursday 31 March 2022).

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, suffered a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital by ambulance. He was conscious and breathing following the incident.

Diversions were put in place while collision investigators examined the scene. The route reopened at 1.40pm.

Witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-31032022-0111.