Planners give Disability Action Yorkshire green light to bring supported housing to its Claro Road site

Harrogate planners have today (Tuesday,29 March 2022) given Disability Action Yorkshire the green light to press ahead with exciting proposals to bring supported housing to its Claro Road site.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee have voted unanimously in favour of allowing an application to replace the existing 20-bed residential care home with 36 apartments, which will allow disabled people the freedom to live independently.

The application has been deferred for approval subject to various conditions, including a Section 106 Agreement being agreed.

The charity, which this year celebrates its 85th anniversary, has partnered with South Yorkshire-based Highstone Housing Association to develop the site, plus an adjacent disused parcel of land, to accommodate three apartment blocks.

The first phase of the scheme – to construct 24, one and two-bed apartments, in the grounds of the current home, and on the neighbouring plot which it purchased from Harrogate Borough Council – is due to begin later this month.

The second phase will start with the demolition of the existing care home. This will be replaced with a further block housing 12 one and two-bed flats, plus a base for Disability Action Yorkshire support staff, who will be on site 24-hours-a-day.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s chief executive, said: This is a very important day for us and possibly one of the most significant in our 85-year history. It’s a very exciting time for us, and in particular for our Claro Road residents, all of whom will be guaranteed a flat to live in. Our partners in this project are Highstone Housing Association. They are experts in building supported housing developments, and are looking forward to delivering their first high-profile scheme within the Harrogate District.

Founded 85 years ago, Disability Action has its headquarters and training centre on the town’s Hornbeam Park, a residential care home on Claro Road, and a holiday lodge in Lincolnshire.