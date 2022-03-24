LBA say they are recruiting ahead of an anticipated busy summer period

Ahead of an anticipated busy summer period, with a number of exciting destinations available, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is recruiting candidates for 60 new positions.

With full time, part time and flexible hours contracts available in all areas, across roles such as security, terminal operations, customer service, revenue, engineering, retail, hospitality and cleaning, there are many positions at LBA to explore. Those looking for a new challenge or the first steps in a career can find the range of vacancies available on LBA’s dedicated job site.

This recruitment push comes as the airport experiences strong signs of recovery from the pandemic, with passengers returning in high numbers ahead of a much anticipated positive Summer 22.

Carol Burrows, Human Resources Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: We’re seeing growing demand for holidays and travel this summer meaning that we’re expanding our team right across the board, from hospitality to engineering. We really do have something for everyone and for those interested in the roles available at LBA, our dedicated website page is the first point of call. We’re looking forward to meeting the next generation of LBA employees over the coming weeks.

In a report published by the ATAG (Air Transport Action Group), 9.9 million people work directly in the aviation industry in the UK. By joining LBA, successful applicants will join an industry responsible for providing excellent customer service whilst facilitating international and domestic travel.

Successful applicants will undergo a criminal record check (CRB), a five-year employment and background check and they must have been a UK resident for a minimum of three years to obtain UK Government clearance.