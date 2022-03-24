JB Gill to take centre stage at the Great Yorkshire Show

Popstar turned farmer JB Gill from the boy band JLS has been announced to appear on the new GYS stage at the Great Yorkshire Show.

JB will appear on Wednesday July 13 when he will appear twice on the stage which has been sponsored by Daniel Thwaites, as part of a chat show style section before meeting fans afterwards in a meet & greet zone.

JB rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boy bands – JLS. They dominated the charts for five years, boasting 5 number 1 singles, over 10 million record sales worldwide and a multitude of awards.

Eight years ago, JB set up a farm in the Kent countryside, where he lives with his wife, Chloe and two children. Their smallholding successfully produces award winning KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork.

Now an established member of the farming community, JB regularly contributes to BBC’s ‘Countryfile’ and ‘Springwatch’. JB is also the newest addition to the presenting team on BBC Songs of Praise and has co-presented the Channel 5 programme’s Springtime on the Farm, Big Week at the Zoo, Autumn on the Farm and Summertime on the Farm.