Harrogate library to benefit from extensive improvement work

A large-scale maintenance scheme is due to be carried out on all three floors of Harrogate library later this month.

The project includes redecoration, the replacement of energy-efficient lighting and remedial damp works.

The library will close at 4pm on Saturday, 19 March, and is scheduled to reopen at 9am on Monday, 4 April. Customers will be able to borrow additional books to cover the closure period.

Neil Irving, Assistant Director for Policy, Partnerships and Communities, said: These much-needed improvements will have lasting benefits to Harrogate library; one of our largest and busiest in the county. We apologise for the inconvenience it will cause to library visitors but we are encouraging people to come and borrow a selection of books to keep them going over the closure period.

The nearest alternative libraries are Starbeck Community Library, Knaresborough Library & Customer Services Centre and Nidderdale Plus Community Library. Customers can browse, reserve and renew items and access their library account online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries or via the library app.