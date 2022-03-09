Local start-up launches innovative and sustainable skincare range

Harrogate firm, Josie Rose has launched a luxury overnight face mask to simplify skincare with sustainability at its core.

Anna Daniels founded science-based skincare brand Josie Rose back in 2019 and recently launched into the UK market in October 2021. Anna’s aim was to create nourishing skincare rich in active ingredients that helps consumers move away from complex multi-layered beauty rituals in favour of a ‘less is more’ approach requiring fewer products.

The company entered the emerging ‘skin minimalism’ market with its first product; a hydrating retinol overnight face mask.

Josie Rose Skincare applied for a SparkFund grant to help fund its development and launch.

Anna Daniels, MD & Founder said: Multifunctional products such as our overnight face mask deliver great results due the concentrated formulas, this enables a simpler skincare and beauty routine, saving customers time and money and of course meaning less products, which is a more sustainable option. The SparkFund support has allowed me to fully develop this product and successfully launch the first product in our portfolio.

The new product has already appealed to local retailers, such as Hoopers in Harrogate, and sells direct to the consumer via its website www.josieroseskincare.com

Josie Rose Skincare has now secured further SparkFund support to develop additional products.

SparkFund supports small to medium sizes businesses with innovation grants to help develop products, services and processes.

There’s still time for businesses to apply for a SparkFund grant, but funding and time is running out. Businesses can find out more on the website at www.spark-fund.co.uk and request a call from the team to talk through your project and apply.

SparkFund is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.