Harrogate ranked 15th in Britain’s top shopping destinations

Harrogate is one of Britain’s best locations for shopping, according to new research ranking the nation’s best performing retail centres.

Harrogate was placed at number 15 in the annual list of 1,000 retail centres compiled by strategic retail property consultancy, Harper Dennis Hobbs (HDH) – climbing 8 places compared to 2021’s rankings.

The HDH Vitality Ranking determines the health of high streets and shopping centres by analysing a number of factors, including vacancy rates, resident’s movement and suitability to local consumer demands.

Buckinghamshire market town Beaconsfield topped the list for a second successive year. Locations such as Beaconsfield and Henley-on-Thames have risen sharply since 2019, as consumer shopping habits have become more localised amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Top 10