Samsons is set to open in the heart of Harrogate in early March 2022

March 2022 will see the launch of the Samsons restaurant and bar in Harrogate on Cheltenham Crescent.

They say they will have a vibrant yet elegant dining and drinking destination for all occasions. Celebrating expectational food, the menu will honour British produce, offering an all-day dining menu for guests to enjoy all whilst in a relaxed setting.

Executive Chef, Josh Whitehead, formerly Executive Chef at Harewood Estate, and a semi-finalist of the 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals.

There will be a 182 cover main restaurant and bar along with a private wine tasting snug room.

Mark Morris, Managing Director of Samsons said: I am thrilled to bring the people of Harrogate and the surrounding area a unique drink and dining location in the heart of the town.

Samsons Brasserie and Bar is set to open in March 2022 and further information can be found at https://samsonsrestaurant.com