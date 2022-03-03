Motor Neurone Disease Association receives £15,000 donation from Harrogate Borough Council

Today (3 March), the Yorkshire Dales branch of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association was presented with a cheque for £15,000 from Harrogate Borough Council.

Twice a year, the borough council’s bereavement services raise money through the recycling of metals recovered from cremations with consent from the bereaved families. The recycled metals include those used in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

The charity chosen for the last six-months is MND Association Yorkshire Dales branch.

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis. It’s a devastating disease that affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day. There is no cure.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: I’d like to thank those families who, during a difficult time, have consented to us recycling metals recovered. By raising this money, everyone involved has done their bit to helping local charities such as Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Jenn Dodd, regional fundraiser for Yorkshire and Humberside at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: Without generous donations like this one from Harrogate Borough Council the Yorkshire Dales Branch and MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND. Together we are making a real difference for local people affected by this devastating disease.