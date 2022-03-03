Hales Bar collecting for Ukraine

The Hales Bar in Harrogate has said that they are collecting items to send to Ukraine.

Amanda Jane Wilkinson, owner of Hales Bar, said:

I’ve a friend who is already on their way driving to drop off the first truck and was asked for additional support for the next journey so thought Hales Bar would be a good location as a drop off point as in the centre of Harrogatel;

The best items to donate include paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and other first-aid supplies, Ovaltine, hot chocolate, protein bars, porridge, oats, nappies, sanitary towels, toiletries, and warm clothes – hats, scarves, gloves or thermals for adults, children and babies, blankets, waterproofs. Items need to be in date if perishable and clothing clean and in good condition for immediate use on arrival.