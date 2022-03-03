Hales Bar collecting for Ukraine

The Hales Bar in Harrogate has said that they are collecting items to send to Ukraine.
Amanda Jane Wilkinson, owner of Hales Bar, said:
I’ve a friend who is already on their way driving to drop off the first truck and was asked for additional support for the next journey so thought Hales Bar would be a good location as a drop off point as in the centre of Harrogatel;
The best items to donate include paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and other first-aid supplies, Ovaltine, hot chocolate, protein bars, porridge, oats, nappies, sanitary towels, toiletries, and warm clothes – hats, scarves, gloves or thermals for adults, children and babies, blankets, waterproofs. Items need to be in date if perishable and clothing clean and in good condition for immediate use on arrival.
The Hales Bar can be found near to the Pump Rooms, and the main entrance to Valley Gardens.