Plans for Knaresborough Leisure Centre approved

The plans for a new £17m leisure centre in Knaresborough were approved on Monday, 28 February 2022.

The Harrogate Borough Council planning committee passed the plans for the new facility to be built adjacent to to the existing pool on Fysche Field.

The new pool will have a 6-lane main pool and a fun pool. But the facility will also have more of a focus on health and wellbeing with gym and fitness rooms.

The current Knaresborough Pool will be demolished and used for a car and play area.

Completion is likely by 2023.