Entry period for the Great Knaresborough Bed Race extended

The entry period for the 2022 Great Knaresborough Bed Race has been kept open for the time being, say the organisers, the Knaresborough Lions Club. Forms for entry are available for downloading from the website, www.bedrace.co.uk.

Bed Race chairman Kevin Lloyd said: The original closing date was 28 February but we were just shy of the maximum field of 90 teams,” . “So, we are keeping the doors open on a first-come, first-served basis. But teams should be sharpish as we need only a few to reach the 90 figure.

Bed racing in Knaresborough has become a real feature of the town since the event began in 1966 and is well known all over the country and, in fact, around the world.

Bed Race chairman Kevin Lloyd said: It is the matching of a gruelling and very serious athletic contest with the spectacle of the teams and beds decorated in the theme of the year, parading in all their glory through the streets of the town. Thousands come to watch every year and we have TV broadcasting the event internationally. We normally have more than 90 teams enter, sometimes as many as 140 or 150, and we hold a lottery to decide on the 90 who can run. This year will be different. We have just over 80 and this gives us the opportunity to keep receiving entries for a few more weeks. But when we get to 90, the doors will close.

The 2022 Great Knaresborough Bed Race will be held on Saturday 11 June. The theme this year is ‘The Environment: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’