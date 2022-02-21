Head ‘Off The Beaten Track’ for new exhibition in Harrogate

Two artists have joined forces for Watermark Gallery’s next exhibition, which opens with a preview evening on Friday 4 March 2022.

Yorkshire-based ceramicist Michele Bianco and Scottish-based painter Pascale Rentsch both cite the natural world as inspiration for their exquisite work, created exclusively for Watermark Gallery’s exhibition ‘Off The Beaten Track’.

Bianco, an avid hiker and originally from Stokesley, creates works that are inspired by the landscape of Northern England and the Scottish Highlands where her two studios are based. The artist has created intricate and beautiful forms from a variety of stoneware clays, for ‘Off The Beaten Track’.

But Bianco is also making tracks of a different kind, as she is currently almost half-way through an epic 1000km trek from her former studio in Yarm (Cleveland) – to her current West Highland base. Walking the route in stages, natural phenomena including Teesdale’s Whin Sill, as well as parts of the Northumbrian coastline, have so far influenced the vessels, spheres and bowls that will be exhibited at Royal Parade’s smartest address.

Bianco is fascinated by the world around her – from the intricate tracery of winter trees, to the passage of time and the way changes are evidenced in the geology of the landscape. Her creations represent an intense synergy between form and environment – and like the artist herself, exude a deep connection to our natural world.

Pascale Rentsch lives in East Lothian and is a proponent of plein air painting, immersing herself in the beauty of her surrounding coast and countryside. The RSW Scottish Arts Club Award 2021 is the latest of a number of awards the Swiss-born artist has amassed for her deeply sensitive and touching work.

Rentsch explains she is always moved when painting in nature, because wherever she looks she feels hope. A hope that is abundantly clear when viewing her paintings.

Alongside the ceramics of Michele Bianco, Rentsch’s work is set to welcome in a new season at Watermark Gallery. As we all look forward to longer, warmer days, the work of these two accomplished artists might just inspire some of us to ‘head off the beaten track’ too.

Off The Beaten Track runs from Friday 4th March to Saturday 2nd April 2022 at Watermark Gallery on Royal Parade, Harrogate. A preview event, attended by both artists, is being held on Friday 4 March, 6-8pm. RSVP by telephoning the gallery on 01423 562659 or by email harrogate@watermarkgallery.co.uk

Watermark Gallery is an independent art gallery owned by Liz and Richard Hawkes. It sells a comprehensive range of contemporary and modern British art across a full range of media: paintings, prints, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture and glass. The gallery currently represents 57 artists who are based throughout the UK.