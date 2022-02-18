Lin Stead appointed YAA Regional Fundraising Manager for North and East Yorkshire

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has appointed a new Regional Fundraising Manager for North and East Yorkshire. Linda Stead has stepped up from Regional Fundraiser for the North Yorkshire Region to manage the entirety of North Yorkshire covering from the Yorkshire Dales, to the East Coast and the Humber.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves 5 million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,300 missions every year. The Charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

Lin has worked at Yorkshire Air Ambulance since 2016, but she started her career very differently as a postwoman for the Royal Mail, before progressing to HR roles within the firm for more than 25 years, then going into the pub trade for a while. After a short break she saw a volunteer vacancy for the charity that Lin turned her hand to charity work.

Commenting on the start of her role at the YAA, Lin said: I had just stepped down from two very busy jobs and I was looking for ideas to fill my time. I like doing things outside and I like being active, so when I saw a vacancy for volunteers in North Yorkshire I thought I would apply. I spent a few months volunteering in my spare time and then a position arose for a Community Fundraiser role with the Charity which I was successful in securing. The rest is history and I’ve now been working with the YAA for 6 years. Yorkshire Air Ambulance is very much a close, family values charity. Everyone knows everybody and appreciates everyone’s individual roles both from the operational roles, administration to the fundraising side and the volunteers. It is very active, you’re out and meeting new people all the time, they are so generous and grateful that we are here. It’s a wonderful feeling going to work on a morning.

Over the last six years, Lin has progressed from Community Fundraiser to Regional Fundraiser, and now Regional Fundraising Manager, attending numerous high profile events across the region and building close connections with many supporters in the area. She is now looking forward to networking with and getting to know new and existing supporters across East Yorkshire.

Speaking of some of her best moments working as a Regional Fundraiser, she said: We attend so many incredible events, but one that I enjoy every year is Buckden Gala as it is a real community village show. Every year you go, you see the same people and it generally rains, but everyone has fun and appreciates you being there. I also enjoy working at events when patients come up to you and say ‘you saved my life’. It really brings it home why we do what we do.

Lin is also now recruiting for two new Community Fundraisers to join the North area regional team to help cover the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding areas.

When asked what makes a good fundraiser, Lin said: Someone who enjoys a new challenge each day as no day is ever the same in this role! Someone who is very organised, a good listener and enjoys being outside because we spend a lot of time outside in various weather conditions. A good fundraiser is also someone who enjoys engaging with the community. You never know what conversations are going to lead to, a talk or a fundraising opportunity, every single day is different.

For information on Yorkshire Air Ambulance job opportunities and to apply for the North Yorkshire Community Fundraiser position, please visit: https://www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/contact-us-careers/work-for-the-yaa/