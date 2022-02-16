RHS Garden Harlow Carr CLOSED Today

RHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed today, Wednesday 16 February 2022, due to high winds. The garden centre, shop and Bettys Tea Rooms are open as usual.

The RHS say they are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes visitors. This decision was taken to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff.

Anyone who has booked tickets in advance to visit the garden today should contact harlowcarrbookings@rhs.org.uk

Please check the website at www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr or social media channels for further updates on when the garden will reopen.