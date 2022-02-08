Serious collision on the A168 at Topcliffe

Police were contacted at 10.05pm on Sunday 06 February 2022 to reports of a collision on the A168 near Topcliffe. The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway near to the service station.

A white Skoda was involved in a collision with a 36-year-old man who was a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the James Cook hospital at Middlesbrough, his injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

The northbound carriageway was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the collision. The carriageway was open again at 02.45am on Monday 07 February 2022.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police with information. This can be done by calling 101, selecting option 2, and asking for PC 174 David Minto.

Alternatively you can email david.minto@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously this can be done by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12220021840 when providing information.