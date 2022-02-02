Tickets on sale for AireCon 2022 – 11 to 13 March 2022

AireCon, one of the UK’s largest analogue gaming festivals, will be returning to Harrogate Convention Centre next month for three days of gaming, exhibitions, product launches, large scale social games, special guests and more. Following a break in 2021, the team at AireCon are ready to bring the event back bigger and better than ever before, offering an opportunity for thousands of gaming fans, creators, families, companies and more to come together once again, a full two years after their last event.

Originally set up by director Mark Cooke as a place for him and his friends to hang out and play games, the first AireCon was held in his North Leeds flat before teaming up with accountant Ben Clarkson and moving to a venue in Bradford for its first two public events in 2016.

After quickly outgrowing its first venue and realising they were onto something big, Airecon added engineer Rick Meeson and Nabil Homsi, director of the Leeds based Travelling Man chain of comic and board gamenshops to the team to focus on expansion. A long search led them to The Harrogate Convention Centre, their home since 2017 and a platform that has allowed them to become one of the largest events of their type in the UK.

An essential date for any fan or enthusiast, AireCon 2022 will be hosting some of the biggest and exciting names in gaming from across the world with over 60 exhibitors showing off games and launching new products. Guests this year include the creators of CoraQuest – the West Yorkshire father and daughter lockdown project that sold over 6000 copies on Kickstarter and influential gaming YouTubers Watch It Played.

With community at its heart, AireCon offers a huge amount of table space for attendees to meet together and game outside of the exhibitor and demo space. For those attending who are new to the hobby or wanting to experience gaming in this way for the first time, Travelling Man, the Leeds based comic shop chain, will be on-site with a huge library of free to play board games available to attendees.

Elsewhere on site fans will be able to head to the Family Zone for gaming and sessions for children of all ages as well as a selection of on-site street food trucks, introductory sessions and demo games and much more throughout the convention centre. AireCon will also be hosting an Inter-schools tournament with Imagination Gaming on Friday 11th March with multiple schools from the area heading to Harrogate to compete.

This year AireCon will also be launching an exciting new addition to the festival with AireBus – The AireBus is a VIP coach complete with tables for onboard gaming that will be collecting passengers in London and driving to Harrogate via a number of shops throughout the country. The AireBus will be stopping at Ludoquist Cafe in Croydon, The Dice Cup & Warhammer World in Nottingham, Travelling Man in Leeds and The Secret Lair in Harrogate before arriving at AireCon.

Tickets for AireCon are available now and can be purchased here.

Mark Cooke, AireCon Show Director and Founder: We’re thrilled to be returning to Harrogate for AireCon after taking a break in 2021. People are excited to come back, see people they’ve not seen for a couple of years and get some games played! It looks like the event will be our highest attendance ever, and looks like we may even sell out.

Full list of exhibitors:

All Rolled Up | Arion Games | Bedsit Games | Board Game Hub | Born in the Barn | Bright Eye Games | Carrooka | Cogito Ergo Meeple | Counter Attack | D. Taylor Woodworking | Dissent Games | District 31 | East Street Games | Emmanuel’s Collective | Firestorm Cards | Floodgate Games | Football Fortunes | Footprints on Forever | Geeknson | Hachette | Boardgame UK | Honeybadger Games | Imagination Gaming | ITB Games | Kasasagi Jewelry | Lucky Duck Games | Medusa Games | Meeple Games | Paper Boat Games | Patriot Games | Peruke | Plepic Games | PSC Games | Ralphy Horsley | River Horse | Rogue Artist Creations | S C Games | Silver Birch Games | Sinister Fish | Stuff by Bez | Surprised Stare Games | Sythopian Wars | Tabletop Crafter | The Detective Society | The Thornless Rose | Travelling Man | Trayed And Tested | Trolls and Rerolls | Wotan Games | YAY Games | Zatu Games

Full list of demos:

Bored Wreckers Inc | Cogito Ergo Meeple | Dissent Games | District 31 | Lefter LTD | Mayfly Games | Minerva Tabletop | Play For Keeps | Plepic Games | Radical 8 Games | Ruined Sky Games | The Dark Imp | Wayfinder Games

