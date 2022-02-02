harrogate town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC upcoming fixtures

After last night’s point against Mansfield, all attention is now on Saturday’s Yorkshire derby as Bradford City come to Town.

Harrogate Town vs Bradford City, Saturday 5th February 2022

  • The EnviroVent Stadium
  • SkyBet League Two
  • Kick-off 1pm

Tickets remain on sale to any Town supporter who has purchased a ticket to a fixture this season, with a limit of four available per customer.

Only a limited number of tickets remain.

Tickets can be bought using one of the following methods

  • Online up until midnight on Friday 4th February (or when sold out)
  • Ticket Office at The EnviroVent Stadium
  • Ticket office at their Club Shop at 32 Commercial Street in Harrogate Town Centre (HG1 1TY)

Following the derby it’s a third home fixture in just eight days.

Harrogate Town vs Crawley, Tuesday 8th February 2022

  • The EnviroVent Stadium
  • SkyBet League Two
  • Kick-off 7.45pm

