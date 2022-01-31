Drink driving charge after lorry crashes near Wetherby

A lorry driver has been charged with drink driving after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the central reservation of a motorway in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened at 10.25pm on Friday (28 January 2022) when the Scania heavy goods vehicle was heading south on the A1(M).

It crashed into the barrier about half-a-mile before junction 46 near Wetherby Services.

The lorry was blocking the middle and outer lanes until it was safely recovered at 1am on Saturday.

Police and Highways England had to manage traffic past the scene during the recovery operation and collision investigation.

The 25-year-old driver, from Cahersiveen, Ireland, was arrested and later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink – a road-side test found him to be more than double the legal limit for alcohol.

He was also charged with driving without due care and attention and will appear before Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on 17 February 2022, 10am, court room 1.