Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards return for 2022

The Harrogate’s Hospitality and Tourism Awards will go ahead in 2022.

They were started in 2008 by local hoteliers Simon Cotton and David Ritson along with the support of Harrogate’s Hotel Association.

The Awards themselves will be given out at a black tie dinner and party on Monday 6 June 2022 at the Royal Hall.

David and Simon urging everyone to get involved in this year.

David Ritson said: We appreciate that recent times have been difficult and that our industry has been affected as much as most. It is time to look to the future and rewarding your people by nominating them for these awards is a great accolade for them and a good opportunity to celebrate success with them.

Simon Cotton said: It was awful when we had to cancel the awards due to Covid, however I think this has just fuelled a build-up of emotions by people who want to get out and celebrate and thank those around them and if I’ve been asked once recently ‘when are the awards are coming back?. I’ve been asked a hundred times. This shows how important these awards are to those who enter and ultimately the winners of each category; I still feel very proud whenever I walk in a business and see them displaying their award trophies. We are looking for everyone in the tourism industry to join us again this year and get behind the awards; from the larger companies to independents, teams and individuals, we have an award that covers all that is great about the district, so we urge you to vote now for your favourite!

Supported by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association (Formerly Destination Harrogate), an association of venues in the town, these awards celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who truly represent the Harrogate district.

The twelve award categories are: