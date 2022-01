Shortly before 4am Tuesday 25 January 2022, police were called to reports of young people on the roof of Harrogate Theatre on Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate.

The group were believed to be throwing projectiles from the roof.

Officers attended with colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and the young people were brought safely to the ground.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Ref: 12220013646