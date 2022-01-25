North Yorkshire County Council - County Hall, Northallerton
Election of councillors that will represent North Yorkshire for the next 5-years

North Yorkshire’s residents will be able to vote for 90 new councillors, who will represent 89 new divisions, later this spring.

The announcement follows confirmation that the legal process necessary to support the formation of a single council to replace the eight current authorities providing public services here is under way.

  • Elections on 5 May 2022
  • Existing district and borough councillors will remain in place until April 2023, then go.
  • County Councillors voted-in in May 2022 will serve a final year as county councillors, then 4-years in the new single council

A draft Structural Changes Order is now before Parliament and paves the way for elections on 5 May 2022. It also states the new council will be called North Yorkshire Council.

Cllr Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire County Council and chair of the senior councillor group, which includes all eight councils, overseeing the planning for the new ‘unitary’ authority.

Cllr Les said:

This is an exciting moment for North Yorkshire and one which I hope people will look back on in the future as a game-changer for the county’s economic fortunes. The new single council will give our county a much stronger voice regionally and nationally and allows us to bring together the very best of all eight councils to build the best possible new one.

These are very important elections, because the councillors voted in this May will serve the final year of the county council and then they will be the voice of the people for the first four years of the new single council.

This continuity is important and means that decisions on what public services will look like in the future and matters like council tax can start being made ahead of North Yorkshire Council’s first day on 1 April 2023. They will make decisions on services that affect you, your families and communities, so make sure you have a vote. If you are 18 or over and are not registered to vote I would appeal to you to register now.

Existing district and borough councillors will remain in place until April 2023. At that point, those positions will cease to exist.

The Chief Executive of North Yorkshire County Council and chair of the officer team leading the planning for the new council is Richard Flinton:

This is an historic moment for North Yorkshire. I am particularly pleased that the legal order references our ambitions to deliver on devolution. To drive strong and lasting economic recovery post pandemic for the county and wider region we will need the devolution of powers and money from national government. This will allow us to focus on our own priorities and will give us the resources to deliver them.

The new council will also ensure crucial public services are fit for the future at a time when there are real pressures on budgets for a number of key areas, including adult social care and services for children with additional needs. This is a large-scale change programme, but all eight councils are already working effectively together to build a single organisation, and a single team, committed to delivering the very best for residents, businesses and communities here.

Detailed planning to make sure the new council can safely function from day one has been progressing since the Government announced its decision to end the two-tier system of county and district or borough councils in North Yorkshire last year. A number of work streams are making sure the programme remains on track.

Paul Shevlin is the Chief Executive of Craven District Council and is the sponsor of the work stream looking at matters such as how the new council will work with communities and support local priorities. He said:

The new council will be local, with staff continuing to live and work in the communities they serve and there will be a main office in each district supported by customer access points across North Yorkshire.

Community-led decision making will be bolstered by formal partnership networks bringing together residents, councillors, businesses, town and parish councils, MPs, community groups and partners like the NHS and police and fire service. Alongside these networks, area committees will hold the new council to account and oversee decisions on things like licensing and planning at a local level. We are busy laying the foundations of the council so that when the new councillors are in place they have a framework to build on. We want to be able to deliver on our ambitions and positive progress is being made.

 

Cllr Les continued:

This formal order should also be very reassuring for our dedicated staff who are working extremely hard across all eight councils. The new organisation will be large enough to enable progression and wider opportunity and yet flexible enough to support them with the kit and training they need to provide the best possible public services in the heart of communities.

This is a landmark moment for the whole county and our workforce should feel immensely proud of their ability to carry on delivering day-to-day services, while supporting a complex change programme. It is absolutely right to acknowledge that and say thank you.

Subject to MPs’ approval, the order is expected to be enacted in March.

Electoral divisions of North Yorkshire

Table 1

New electoral division

Column 1

Existing ward

Column 2

Number of Councillors

Column 3
Aire Valley Aire Valley with Lothersdale Cowling 1
Aiskew & Leeming

The parishes of Ainderby Miers with Holtby

Aiskew and Leeming Bar

Burneston

Crakehall

Exelby, Leeming and Londonderry

Gatenby

Hackforth

Langthorne

Rand Grange

Swainby with Allerthorpe

Theakston

 1

Amotherby & Ampleforth

Amotherby

Ampleforth

Hovingham

 1
Appleton Roebuck & Church Fenton Appleton Roebuck & Church Fenton 1
Barlby & Riccall

Barlby Village

Riccall

 1
Bedale

The parishes of

Ainderby Quernhow

Bedale

Burrill with Cowling

Carthorpe

Clifton-on-Yore

East Tanfield

Firby

Holme

Howe

Howgrave

Kirklington-cum-Upsland Pickhill with Roxby

Rookwith

Sinderby

Snape with Thorp

Sutton with Howgrave

Thirn

Thornton Watlass

Well

West Tanfield

 1
Bentham & Ingleton

Bentham

Ingleton and Clapham

 1
Bilton Grange & New Park

Harrogate Bilton Grange

Harrogate New Park

 1
Bilton & Nidd Gorge Harrogate Bilton Woodfield Harrogate Old Bilton 1
Boroughbridge & Claro

Boroughbridge

Claro

 1
Brayton & Barlow Brayton 1
Camblesforth & Carlton Camblesforth & Carlton 1
Castle Castle 1
Catterick Village & Brompton-on-Swale Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale 1
Cawood & Escrick

Cawood & Wistow

Escrick

 1
Cayton Cayton 1
Cliffe & North Duffield Derwent 1
Coppice Valley & Duchy Harrogate Coppice Valley Harrogate Duchy 1
Danby & Mulgrave Danby & Mulgrave 1
Derwent Valley & Moor Derwent Valley & Moor 1
Easingwold

The parishes of Aldwark

Alne

Crayke

Easingwold

Flawith

Youlton

 1
Eastfield Eastfield 1
Esk Valley & Coast

Esk Valley

Fylingdales & Ravenscar

 1
Fairfax & Starbeck Harrogate Fairfax and Harrogate Starbeck 1
Falsgrave & Stepney Falsgrave & Stepney 1
Filey Filey 1
Great Ayton Great Ayton 1
Glusburn, Cross Hills & Sutton-in-Craven

Glusburn

Sutton-in-Craven

 1
Harlow & St. Georges

Harrogate Harlow

Harrogate St. Georges

 1
High Harrogate & Kingsley Harrogate High Harrogate Harrogate Kingsley 1
Hipswell & Colburn

Colburn

Hipswell

 1
Helmsley & Sinnington

Helmsley

Sinnington

 1
Hillside & Raskelf

Bagby & Thorntons

Raskelf & White Horse

 1
Huby & Tollerton

The parishes of Beningbrough

Brandsby-cum-Stearsby Dalby-cum-Skewsby Farlington

Huby

Linton-on-Ouse

Marton-cum-Moxby

Newton-on-Ouse

Overton

Shipton

Stillington

Sutton-on-the-Forest

Tollerton

Whenby

Yearsley

 1
Hunmanby & Sherburn

Hunmanby

Sherburn

 1
Hutton Rudby & Osmotherley

Hutton Rudby

Osmotherley & Swainby

 1
Killinghall, Hampsthwaite & Saltergate Harrogate Saltergate Killinghall & Hampsthwaite 1
Kirkbymoorside & Dales

Cropton

Dales

Kirkbymoorside

 1
Knaresborough East Knaresborough Eastfield Knaresborough Scriven Park 1
Knaresborough West

Knaresborough Aspin & Calcutt

Knaresborough Castle

 1
Leyburn & Middleham

Leyburn

Middleham

 1
Malton Malton 1
Masham & Fountains

Fountains & Ripley

Masham & Kirkby Malzeard

 1

Monk Fryston & South

Milford

Mid Craven

Bryam & Brotherton

Monk Fryston

South Milford

Gargrave and Malhamdale

Hellifield and Long Preston

1

1
Morton-on-Swale & Appleton Wiske Appleton Wiske & Smeatons Morton-on-Swale 1
Newby Newby 1
North Richmondshire

Croft & Middleton Tyas Gilling West

Melsonby

 1
Northallerton North & Brompton Northallerton North & Brompton 1
Northallerton South Northallerton South 1
Norton

Norton East

Norton West

 1
Northstead Northstead 1
Oatlands & Pannal

Harrogate Oatlands

Harrogate Pannal

 1
Osgoldcross

Eggborough

Whitley

 1
Ouseburn

Ouseburn and the parishes of Cattal

Hunsingore

Kirk Hammerton

Long Marston

Thornville

Wilstrop

 1
Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale

Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale Moors and the parishes of Dacre

Darley & Menwith

 1
Pickering

Pickering East

Pickering West

 1
Richmond

Richmond East

Richmond North

Richmond West

 1
Ripon Minster & Moorside

Ripon Minster

Ripon Moorside

 1
Ripon Ure Bank & Spa

Ripon Spa

Ripon Ure Bank

 1
Romanby Romanby 1
Scalby & the Coast Burniston & Cloughton Scalby 1
Scotton & Lower Wensleydale

Lower Wensleydale

Scotton

 1
Seamer Seamer 1
Selby East Selby East 1
Selby West Selby West 2
Settle & Penyghent Settle and Ribblebanks Penyghent 1
Sherburn in Elmet Sherburn in Elmet 1
Sheriff Hutton & Derwent

Derwent

Ryedale South West

Sheriff Hutton

 1
Skipton East & South

Skipton East

Skipton South

 1
Skipton North & Embsay-with-Eastby

Embsay-with-Eastby

Skipton North

 1
Skipton West & West Craven

Skipton West

West Craven

 1
Sowerby & Topcliffe Sowerby & Topcliffe 1

Spofforth with Lower

Wharfedale & Tockwith

Spofforth with Lower

Wharfedale and the parishes of Bilton-in-Ainsty with Bickerton

Great Ribston with Walshford

Tockwith

Wighill

1
Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone

Harrogate Hookstone

Harrogate Stray

 1
Stokesley Stokesley 1
Tadcaster Tadcaster 1
Thirsk Thirsk 1
Thornton Dale & Wolds

Rillington

Thornton Dale

Wolds

 1
Thorpe Willoughby & Hambleton

Hambleton

Thorpe Willoughby

 1
Upper Dales

Hawes, High Abbotside & Upper Swaledale

Lower Swaledale & Arkengarthdale

Yoredale

 1
Valley Gardens & Central Harrogate

Harrogate Central

Harrogate Valley Gardens

 1
Washburn & Birstwith

Washburn and the parishes of Birstwith

Felliscliffe

Hartwith cum Winsley

 1
Wathvale & Bishop Monkton Bishop Monkton & Newby Wathvale 1
Weaponness & Ramshill Weaponness & Ramshill 1
Wharfedale

Barden Fell

Grassington

Upper Wharfedale

 1
Whitby Streonshalh

The Whitby parish wards of Abbey

Town North

Town South

 1
Whitby West

The Whitby parish wards of

Ruswarp

Stakesby

West Cliff

White Leys

 1
Woodlands Woodlands 1

