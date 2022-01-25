Election of councillors that will represent North Yorkshire for the next 5-years

North Yorkshire’s residents will be able to vote for 90 new councillors, who will represent 89 new divisions, later this spring.
The announcement follows confirmation that the legal process necessary to support the formation of a single council to replace the eight current authorities providing public services here is under way.
- Elections on 5 May 2022
- Existing district and borough councillors will remain in place until April 2023, then go.
- County Councillors voted-in in May 2022 will serve a final year as county councillors, then 4-years in the new single council
A draft Structural Changes Order is now before Parliament and paves the way for elections on 5 May 2022. It also states the new council will be called North Yorkshire Council.
Cllr Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire County Council and chair of the senior councillor group, which includes all eight councils, overseeing the planning for the new ‘unitary’ authority.
Cllr Les said:
This is an exciting moment for North Yorkshire and one which I hope people will look back on in the future as a game-changer for the county’s economic fortunes. The new single council will give our county a much stronger voice regionally and nationally and allows us to bring together the very best of all eight councils to build the best possible new one.
These are very important elections, because the councillors voted in this May will serve the final year of the county council and then they will be the voice of the people for the first four years of the new single council.
This continuity is important and means that decisions on what public services will look like in the future and matters like council tax can start being made ahead of North Yorkshire Council’s first day on 1 April 2023. They will make decisions on services that affect you, your families and communities, so make sure you have a vote. If you are 18 or over and are not registered to vote I would appeal to you to register now.
Existing district and borough councillors will remain in place until April 2023. At that point, those positions will cease to exist.
The Chief Executive of North Yorkshire County Council and chair of the officer team leading the planning for the new council is Richard Flinton:
This is an historic moment for North Yorkshire. I am particularly pleased that the legal order references our ambitions to deliver on devolution. To drive strong and lasting economic recovery post pandemic for the county and wider region we will need the devolution of powers and money from national government. This will allow us to focus on our own priorities and will give us the resources to deliver them.
The new council will also ensure crucial public services are fit for the future at a time when there are real pressures on budgets for a number of key areas, including adult social care and services for children with additional needs. This is a large-scale change programme, but all eight councils are already working effectively together to build a single organisation, and a single team, committed to delivering the very best for residents, businesses and communities here.
Detailed planning to make sure the new council can safely function from day one has been progressing since the Government announced its decision to end the two-tier system of county and district or borough councils in North Yorkshire last year. A number of work streams are making sure the programme remains on track.
Paul Shevlin is the Chief Executive of Craven District Council and is the sponsor of the work stream looking at matters such as how the new council will work with communities and support local priorities. He said:
The new council will be local, with staff continuing to live and work in the communities they serve and there will be a main office in each district supported by customer access points across North Yorkshire.
Community-led decision making will be bolstered by formal partnership networks bringing together residents, councillors, businesses, town and parish councils, MPs, community groups and partners like the NHS and police and fire service. Alongside these networks, area committees will hold the new council to account and oversee decisions on things like licensing and planning at a local level. We are busy laying the foundations of the council so that when the new councillors are in place they have a framework to build on. We want to be able to deliver on our ambitions and positive progress is being made.
Cllr Les continued:
This formal order should also be very reassuring for our dedicated staff who are working extremely hard across all eight councils. The new organisation will be large enough to enable progression and wider opportunity and yet flexible enough to support them with the kit and training they need to provide the best possible public services in the heart of communities.
This is a landmark moment for the whole county and our workforce should feel immensely proud of their ability to carry on delivering day-to-day services, while supporting a complex change programme. It is absolutely right to acknowledge that and say thank you.
Subject to MPs’ approval, the order is expected to be enacted in March.
Electoral divisions of North Yorkshire
Table 1
|
New electoral division
Column 1
|
Existing ward
Column 2
|
Number of Councillors
Column 3
|Aire Valley
|Aire Valley with Lothersdale Cowling
|1
|Aiskew & Leeming
|
The parishes of Ainderby Miers with Holtby
Aiskew and Leeming Bar
Burneston
Crakehall
Exelby, Leeming and Londonderry
Gatenby
Hackforth
Langthorne
Rand Grange
Swainby with Allerthorpe
Theakston
|1
|
Amotherby & Ampleforth
|
Amotherby
Ampleforth
Hovingham
|1
|Appleton Roebuck & Church Fenton
|Appleton Roebuck & Church Fenton
|1
|Barlby & Riccall
|
Barlby Village
Riccall
|1
|Bedale
|
The parishes of
Ainderby Quernhow
Bedale
Burrill with Cowling
Carthorpe
Clifton-on-Yore
East Tanfield
Firby
Holme
Howe
Howgrave
Kirklington-cum-Upsland Pickhill with Roxby
Rookwith
Sinderby
Snape with Thorp
Sutton with Howgrave
Thirn
Thornton Watlass
Well
West Tanfield
|1
|Bentham & Ingleton
|
Bentham
Ingleton and Clapham
|1
|Bilton Grange & New Park
|
Harrogate Bilton Grange
Harrogate New Park
|1
|Bilton & Nidd Gorge
|Harrogate Bilton Woodfield Harrogate Old Bilton
|1
|Boroughbridge & Claro
|
Boroughbridge
Claro
|1
|Brayton & Barlow
|Brayton
|1
|Camblesforth & Carlton
|Camblesforth & Carlton
|1
|Castle
|Castle
|1
|Catterick Village & Brompton-on-Swale
|Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale
|1
|Cawood & Escrick
|
Cawood & Wistow
Escrick
|1
|Cayton
|Cayton
|1
|Cliffe & North Duffield
|Derwent
|1
|Coppice Valley & Duchy
|Harrogate Coppice Valley Harrogate Duchy
|1
|Danby & Mulgrave
|Danby & Mulgrave
|1
|Derwent Valley & Moor
|Derwent Valley & Moor
|1
|Easingwold
|
The parishes of Aldwark
Alne
Crayke
Easingwold
Flawith
Youlton
|1
|Eastfield
|Eastfield
|1
|Esk Valley & Coast
|
Esk Valley
Fylingdales & Ravenscar
|1
|Fairfax & Starbeck
|Harrogate Fairfax and Harrogate Starbeck
|1
|Falsgrave & Stepney
|Falsgrave & Stepney
|1
|Filey
|Filey
|1
|Great Ayton
|Great Ayton
|1
|Glusburn, Cross Hills & Sutton-in-Craven
|
Glusburn
Sutton-in-Craven
|1
|Harlow & St. Georges
|
Harrogate Harlow
Harrogate St. Georges
|1
|High Harrogate & Kingsley
|Harrogate High Harrogate Harrogate Kingsley
|1
|Hipswell & Colburn
|
Colburn
Hipswell
|1
|Helmsley & Sinnington
|
Helmsley
Sinnington
|1
|Hillside & Raskelf
|
Bagby & Thorntons
Raskelf & White Horse
|1
|Huby & Tollerton
|
The parishes of Beningbrough
Brandsby-cum-Stearsby Dalby-cum-Skewsby Farlington
Huby
Linton-on-Ouse
Marton-cum-Moxby
Newton-on-Ouse
Overton
Shipton
Stillington
Sutton-on-the-Forest
Tollerton
Whenby
Yearsley
|1
|Hunmanby & Sherburn
|
Hunmanby
Sherburn
|1
|Hutton Rudby & Osmotherley
|
Hutton Rudby
Osmotherley & Swainby
|1
|Killinghall, Hampsthwaite & Saltergate
|Harrogate Saltergate Killinghall & Hampsthwaite
|1
|Kirkbymoorside & Dales
|
Cropton
Dales
Kirkbymoorside
|1
|Knaresborough East
|Knaresborough Eastfield Knaresborough Scriven Park
|1
|Knaresborough West
|
Knaresborough Aspin & Calcutt
Knaresborough Castle
|1
|Leyburn & Middleham
|
Leyburn
Middleham
|1
|Malton
|Malton
|1
|Masham & Fountains
|
Fountains & Ripley
Masham & Kirkby Malzeard
|1
|
Monk Fryston & South
Milford
Mid Craven
|
Bryam & Brotherton
Monk Fryston
South Milford
Gargrave and Malhamdale
Hellifield and Long Preston
|
1
1
|Morton-on-Swale & Appleton Wiske
|Appleton Wiske & Smeatons Morton-on-Swale
|1
|Newby
|Newby
|1
|North Richmondshire
|
Croft & Middleton Tyas Gilling West
Melsonby
|1
|Northallerton North & Brompton
|Northallerton North & Brompton
|1
|Northallerton South
|Northallerton South
|1
|Norton
|
Norton East
Norton West
|1
|Northstead
|Northstead
|1
|Oatlands & Pannal
|
Harrogate Oatlands
Harrogate Pannal
|1
|Osgoldcross
|
Eggborough
Whitley
|1
|Ouseburn
|
Ouseburn and the parishes of Cattal
Hunsingore
Kirk Hammerton
Long Marston
Thornville
Wilstrop
|1
|Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale
|
Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale Moors and the parishes of Dacre
Darley & Menwith
|1
|Pickering
|
Pickering East
Pickering West
|1
|Richmond
|
Richmond East
Richmond North
Richmond West
|1
|Ripon Minster & Moorside
|
Ripon Minster
Ripon Moorside
|1
|Ripon Ure Bank & Spa
|
Ripon Spa
Ripon Ure Bank
|1
|Romanby
|Romanby
|1
|Scalby & the Coast
|Burniston & Cloughton Scalby
|1
|Scotton & Lower Wensleydale
|
Lower Wensleydale
Scotton
|1
|Seamer
|Seamer
|1
|Selby East
|Selby East
|1
|Selby West
|Selby West
|2
|Settle & Penyghent
|Settle and Ribblebanks Penyghent
|1
|Sherburn in Elmet
|Sherburn in Elmet
|1
|Sheriff Hutton & Derwent
|
Derwent
Ryedale South West
Sheriff Hutton
|1
|Skipton East & South
|
Skipton East
Skipton South
|1
|Skipton North & Embsay-with-Eastby
|
Embsay-with-Eastby
Skipton North
|1
|Skipton West & West Craven
|
Skipton West
West Craven
|1
|Sowerby & Topcliffe
|Sowerby & Topcliffe
|1
|
Spofforth with Lower
Wharfedale & Tockwith
|
Spofforth with Lower
Wharfedale and the parishes of Bilton-in-Ainsty with Bickerton
Great Ribston with Walshford
Tockwith
Wighill
|
1
|Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone
|
Harrogate Hookstone
Harrogate Stray
|1
|Stokesley
|Stokesley
|1
|Tadcaster
|Tadcaster
|1
|Thirsk
|Thirsk
|1
|Thornton Dale & Wolds
|
Rillington
Thornton Dale
Wolds
|1
|Thorpe Willoughby & Hambleton
|
Hambleton
Thorpe Willoughby
|1
|Upper Dales
|
Hawes, High Abbotside & Upper Swaledale
Lower Swaledale & Arkengarthdale
Yoredale
|1
|Valley Gardens & Central Harrogate
|
Harrogate Central
Harrogate Valley Gardens
|1
|Washburn & Birstwith
|
Washburn and the parishes of Birstwith
Felliscliffe
Hartwith cum Winsley
|1
|Wathvale & Bishop Monkton
|Bishop Monkton & Newby Wathvale
|1
|Weaponness & Ramshill
|Weaponness & Ramshill
|1
|Wharfedale
|
Barden Fell
Grassington
Upper Wharfedale
|1
|Whitby Streonshalh
|
The Whitby parish wards of Abbey
Town North
Town South
|1
|Whitby West
|
The Whitby parish wards of
Ruswarp
Stakesby
West Cliff
White Leys
|1
|Woodlands
|Woodlands
|1