Appeal for information following damage to bus stops in Dene Park, Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about and incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Woodfield area of Harrogate.

Overnight on Sunday 9 January 2022, two bus stops were deliberately damaged along Dene Park.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to witness to contact us, to help identify any suspects involved. In particular, police like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or a door camera which may have recorded suspicious activity in the area on Sunday night.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Brendon Frith. You can also email Brendon.Frith@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220004871.