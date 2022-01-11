48-hours to run around all reservoirs in North Yorkshire

A Harrogate man is planning to raise money and awareness for water poverty.
Neil Harper, The Yorkshire Runner, is planning to run around all the reservoirs in North Yorkshire over a 48-hour period.
Neil said:
I was lucky to do a run with Shaun Conway, Shaun had cycled across Europe, and across 15 National Parks in America over 15-days.
He inspired me for this challenge. Initially the plans were to run around all reservoirs in North Yorkshire over 24-hours, thinking that there was only about 10.
But there are at least 20 reservoirs, so that soon became a 48-hour window to complete. It’s a total run of around 135K and 240mile drive between them.
It’s of course very stop-start, meaning I will cool down and then need to warm back up. I am expecting it to be very tough going.
Neil said:
It was initially to help promote our wonderful walks and countryside, it quickly dawned on me that the walks aren’t the blessing!!
The fact that we have over 18 bodies of water just within North Yorkshire to sustain our way of life is amazing, and shouldn’t be taken for granted.
This is why I decided to use this challenge as a platform to help get this minimum requirement for life to others by ‘ Running Water’
Link to my campaign is www.charitywater.org/neil-harper
Neil said:We are still in the planning and organisation stage. I do would like, and really appreciate, individual and corporate sponsors, not to cover any of the overheads, but to go directly to the charity.For corporate sponsors to get their brand on my shirt, please email direct to theyorkrunner@gmail.com there is limited space, so act fast!