48-hours to run around all reservoirs in North Yorkshire

A Harrogate man is planning to raise money and awareness for water poverty.

Neil Harper, The Yorkshire Runner, is planning to run around all the reservoirs in North Yorkshire over a 48-hour period.

Neil said:

I was lucky to do a run with Shaun Conway, Shaun had cycled across Europe, and across 15 National Parks in America over 15-days.

He inspired me for this challenge. Initially the plans were to run around all reservoirs in North Yorkshire over 24-hours, thinking that there was only about 10.

But there are at least 20 reservoirs, so that soon became a 48-hour window to complete. It’s a total run of around 135K and 240mile drive between them.

It’s of course very stop-start, meaning I will cool down and then need to warm back up. I am expecting it to be very tough going.