Harrogate Travelodges reveal some interesting items left behind

A trunk full of goodies from Betty’s tea rooms, a gold Buddha, a pair of Toby jugs, a diamond Rolex watch and a 50 year old hand written cookery book make the 2021

Travelodge Lost & Found audit for Harrogate hotels

Today, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including in Harrogate over the last 12 months.

Treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotels in Harrogate:

Trunk full of goodies from Betty’s tearooms

Gold Buddha

Pair of Toby jugs

Diamond Rolex watch

50-year-old handwritten cookery book Harrogate

Guitar

Harley-Davidson children’s motorbike

n antique dolls house

Keys to a Range Rover

A white surgeon’s coat and doctor’s bag

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: In 2021, following

Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Harrogate, and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets. This includes a DJI Phantom 4 Drone, a Pomsky called Beyoncé, a 5ft wedding cake piñata, a GT V8 Bentley convertible car and even Cinderella’s shoe. When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.

Listed below are the top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2021:

Chargers for mobile phones, smart devices, kindles and laptops

Mobile phones, tablets and Kindles

Books

Teddy Bears

Toiletry bags with contents

Jewellery

Clothing

Toys

Business papers / notebooks / presentations

Gifts / presents

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.