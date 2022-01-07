True to You Boutique for one-week only in Harrogate

True to You Boutique is run by Hayley Patrick-Copeland, along with the help of family and friends.

It is a small, independent business, that launched in July 2020, from her home between in North Duffield, between York and Selby.

This week they have taken a temporary home in a pop-up, on the corner of the Victoria Centre, opposite the bus station.

The boutique is online, runs fashion shows and pop-ups.

Hayley said: I’m also a Dance teacher and Fitness instructor and run my own school, so this is my second business. I set up as classes online throughout a lot of the of the lockdowns. We started selling online through our website and social media, with some live videos, and were delighted to be able to meet customers in person when things started to open up. We were so excited to find the Pop-Up initiative so that we can meet new customers and bring something different to the high street. I wanted to offer unique, different items that wouldn’t usually be found on the high street, with a range of colourful garments, bold prints, bling and, importantly, a good range of sizes. I stock from a variety of suppliers, and a good selection of our clothes are made in Italy.

Hayley says she is delighted to be bringing True to You to the high street for the first time, thanks to this fantastic initiative.

Hayley said: The boutique, selling a range of ladies clothing for sizes 4-32, plus accessories and some children’s clothing too It is currently hosting in the Pop-Up shop and we are warmly welcoming customers until the end of the week. True to You offers a wide variety of clothes, The name came from us wanting to offer something for everyone, celebrating all shapes and sizes, and encouraging everyone to wear what they love and embrace who they are. We always try to offer the best prices we can and are loving meeting customers in Harrogate this week.

They will close the doors at 4.30pm on Sunday, 9 January 2022