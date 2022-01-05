Harrogate solicitor, Mark Jones, joins the Private Client Department at North and East Yorkshire law firm, Harrowells

Harrogate solicitor, Mark Jones, who lives near Ripon, has joined the Private Client Department at North and East Yorkshire law firm, Harrowells.

Mark Jones, who will look after clients across Harrogate, Ripon, Boroughbridge, Thirsk and York, has more than 30 years’ experience in private client work in Yorkshire and spent 25 years as a partner in two of Harrogate’s leading town centre law firms as well as in a Leeds city practice.

He is among the longest serving members of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), a member of the Private Client Section of the Law Society and will continue to advise many clients in Harrogate.

His expertise includes tax planning, the creation and administration of family trusts, drafting wills and estate administration, as well as handling contentious trusts and estate work for families in dispute. He also acts as a trustee, attorney and Court of Protection deputy for clients.

Mark Jones said: I’m very pleased to be joining Harrowells, which is an ideal fit for my existing clients and contacts, but will remain active in Harrogate where I hope to extend my activity.

Harrowells Solicitors offers a wide range of legal services to private clients commercial, and farming. The firm has three offices in York and others at Malton, Easingwold and Pocklington.