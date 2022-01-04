20s Plenty Campaign to put their case before County Executive Meeting

On Tuesday 11 January the 20 is Plenty Executive of North Yorkshire.

The first item of the agenda for the first County Executive Meeting for 2022 is a discussion to update 20mph policy but falls short of 20s Plenty call for a default 20mph policy to be implemented across the County.

See https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/live-meetings to follow the live meeting.

See https://edemocracy.northyorks.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=1147&MId=4499&Ver=4 for the agenda

20’s Plenty for Us is ‘not for profit’ with 500 local groups campaigning to make cities, towns and villages around the world better places to be

They are campaigning for a speed limit of 20mph to be normal on residential streets and in town and village centres, unless full consideration of the needs of vulnerable road users allows a higher limit on particular streets