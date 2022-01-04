20s Plenty Campaign to put their case before County Executive Meeting

On Tuesday 11 January the 20 is Plenty Executive of North Yorkshire.
The first item of the agenda for the first County Executive Meeting for 2022 is a discussion to update 20mph policy but falls short of 20s Plenty call for a default 20mph policy to be implemented across the County.
See https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/live-meetings to follow the live meeting.
See https://edemocracy.northyorks.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=1147&MId=4499&Ver=4 for the agenda
- 20’s Plenty for Us is ‘not for profit’ with 500 local groups campaigning to make cities, towns and villages around the world better places to be
- They are campaigning for a speed limit of 20mph to be normal on residential streets and in town and village centres, unless full consideration of the needs of vulnerable road users allows a higher limit on particular streets
Ian Conlan, Malton resident from the local branch group 20s Plenty for North Yorkshire, said:
North Yorkshire County Councillors need to listen to their voters, who want default 20mph where people and motors mix, including main roads. Default 20mph has been repeatedly delivered in authorities up and down the country in a cost-effective way, reducing accidents, noise, pollution and fear so that children and adults alike can cross and use the road safely where they live, play, work, shop and learn.
As we move toward Unitary authority, there is much that can be achieved by working closely with parishes, who would like a policy where 20mph is normal, instead of one whose rules make 20mph impossible to achieve across their communities. Our message to County Councillors is: Please don’t ignore 56 parish councils who voted for this, and the 70% of voters who support this in surveys, the people you represent. 30mph is not safe.