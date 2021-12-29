Next match for Harrogate Town AFC to be New Year’s Day

With tonight’s fixture beyween Harrogate Town AFC and Mansfield postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Mansfield squad, Harrogate’s next home fixture takes place on New Year’s Day.

Harrogate Town vs Port Vale

Saturday 1 January 2022

The EnviroVent Stadium

SkyBet League Two

Kick-off 3pm

Tickets are available online, in the Harrogate Town AFC Commercial Street Store during opening times and up until kick-off on the day of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased from the ticket office window at The EnviroVent Stadium 9am – 11am on Saturday 1 January.

There will be no sales or collections on the gate on the day of the game.

This is followed by our Papa John’s Trophy last-16 meeting with Carlisle on Tuesday 4 January 2022.





