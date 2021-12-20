Christmas/New Year Bus and Train Services – Harrogate Area

Bus and train services in the Harrogate area will be amended over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

Friday 24 December 2021

Bus and train services will operate normally, but with bus services finishing by around 20:00 in the evening.

Saturday 25 December

No buses or trains will run.

Sunday 26 December

No buses or trains will run, except for special timetables on Harrogate Bus Company service 1C between Harrogate, Knaresborough and Carmires, and on service 36 between Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds. Special £1 single fares will be available on both services.

Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December

A Sunday timetable will operate on all Harrogate Bus Company and Flyer bus routes, with no service on Connexions routes.

Trains will generally operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be affected by engineering works with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.

Wednesday 29 to Friday 31 December

Bus services will generally operate a Saturday timetable, but Harrogate Bus Company service 59 to Skipton will not run, whilst service X6 will run a normal Monday to Friday timetable.. Bus services will finish by around 20:00 on New Year’s Eve.

Trains will mostly operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be impacted by engineering works, with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.

​Saturday 1 January 2022

No buses will operate in the Harrogate area.

Trains will generally operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be affected by engineering works with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.

Sunday 2 January and Monday 3 January

A Sunday timetable will operate on all Harrogate Bus Company and Flyer bus routes, with no service on Connexions routes.

Trains will generally operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be affected by engineering works with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.

Normal bus and train services will resume from Tuesday 4 January.

Full details of the changes are available from the bus and train operators, as well as Traveline and National Rail Enquiries.