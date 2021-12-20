Christmas/New Year Bus and Train Services – Harrogate Area

Bus and train services in the Harrogate area will be amended over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Friday 24 December 2021
- Bus and train services will operate normally, but with bus services finishing by around 20:00 in the evening.
Saturday 25 December
- No buses or trains will run.
Sunday 26 December
- No buses or trains will run, except for special timetables on Harrogate Bus Company service 1C between Harrogate, Knaresborough and Carmires, and on service 36 between Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds. Special £1 single fares will be available on both services.
Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December
- A Sunday timetable will operate on all Harrogate Bus Company and Flyer bus routes, with no service on Connexions routes.
- Trains will generally operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be affected by engineering works with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.
Wednesday 29 to Friday 31 December
- Bus services will generally operate a Saturday timetable, but Harrogate Bus Company service 59 to Skipton will not run, whilst service X6 will run a normal Monday to Friday timetable.. Bus services will finish by around 20:00 on New Year’s Eve.
- Trains will mostly operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be impacted by engineering works, with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.
Saturday 1 January 2022
- No buses will operate in the Harrogate area.
- Trains will generally operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be affected by engineering works with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.
Sunday 2 January and Monday 3 January
- A Sunday timetable will operate on all Harrogate Bus Company and Flyer bus routes, with no service on Connexions routes.
- Trains will generally operate normal timetables, but services to/from Leeds will be affected by engineering works with buses replacing trains between Horsforth and Leeds.
Normal bus and train services will resume from Tuesday 4 January.
Full details of the changes are available from the bus and train operators, as well as Traveline and National Rail Enquiries.