Belzona Fundraise Largest Amount Ever for Local Charities

Thanks to an ambitious series of fundraising activities, this year local manufacturers of protective coatings and repair composites, Belzona, has managed to fundraise its largest amount ever – an amazing £5,586.50 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Corporate Development Assistant, Lily Alexander-Pike presents cheques to Saint Michael’s Hospice and Yorkshire Cancer Research

From wet noses and waggy tales in Belzona’s Cutest Pet Competition, to employees scaling the highest mountain in Wales (possibly also involving a wet nose or two!) in The Snowdon Sunrise Challenge, Belzona has increased its annual fundraising total by a phenomenal 336%.

Belzona employees raise money for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Yorkshire Cancer Research in The Snowdon Sunrise Challenge

This means that both Yorkshire Cancer Research and Saint Michael’s Hospice will receive a total of £2,793.25 each to go towards the vital research and services these charities provide to the local community.

Belzona’s recent fundraising success, one of the main coordinators behind this year’s activities, Corporate Development Assistant, Lily Alexander-Pike said: We are absolutely delighted with amount of money we have been able to raise this year and would like to thank everyone for their donations and fundraising efforts during what has been a very difficult year.

As part of their fundraising activities, Belzona staff swapped their overalls for aprons in The Big Belzona Bake Off; producing mouth-watering carrot cakes and chocolate orange brownies to be sold in their cake sale. Also, Field Sales Engineer, Mark Wardle, kindly donated his speaker’s fee from his lecture on The Benefits of Compound Belzona 1161 at the Burton Engineering Society.

Belzona staff bake sweet treats to raise money in The Big Belzona Bake Off

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Cancer Research said: The funds that Belzona have raised are helping to fund £10 million of vital cancer research – all for the benefit of the people of Yorkshire. We invest in research to reduce the risk to you and those you love of developing cancer. We can stop some cancers before they happen by focusing on people at high risk and on particularly prevalent cancers. We are working in local communities to make these vital services accessible to everyone and sharing practical ways of taking good care of your health.

A spokesperson from Saint Michael’s Hospice said: We have absolutely loved working with Belzona this year, on behalf of all the team at Saint Michael’s Hospice, thank you so much for your incredible support during a very challenging time. From organising cutest pet competitions and chocolate raffles, to taking on the Snowdon sunrise challenge you have raised over £2700. This could be enough to help provide 24 hours of inpatient unit care for four patients supporting them with their symptoms or to receive care at the end of life at our tranquil Harrogate-based hospice.

Building on the fundraising success Belzona employees have achieved this year, plans are already underway for more charity fundraisers and sponsored activities for 2022.