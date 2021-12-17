Violence Against Women and Girls: national framework launched

he National Police Chiefs’ Council and College of Policing has launched a new framework setting out the direction of the police service to improve the response to violence against woman and girls.

See https://news.npcc.police.uk/releases/violent-men-who-harm-women-warned-that-police-are-increasing-action-against-them

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said:

I was elected on a mandate to take urgent action to make women and girls safer – and to counter domestic and sexual violence and abuse, as well as preventing offending behaviour.

It is right that policing recognises that it has work to do to build trust and confidence and I expect North Yorkshire Police to deliver on its commitments under the national strategy – and we have agreed to work together to ensure that the causes and effects of violence against women and girls are addressed within a strategy which continues to transform the situation in York and North Yorkshire.

My team are already listening to victims, with lived experience of these crimes – and working with organisations who support them, to assemble our joint strategy.

I also recognise that working in partnership across the criminal justice and health landscape will be key to ensuring that we combine compassion and positive outcomes for victims, with a commitment to prevent harm before it happens. My team also already commission work to help offenders address the underlying causes of their offending behaviour and we will build further on that work.

If you do not want to speak to the police, help is still available. IDAS is the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire which provides free, confidential support services to anyone in York or North Yorkshire experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence. Visit www.idas.org.uk for more information or call 03000 110 110.