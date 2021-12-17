Sixth Form students experience Oxbridge and Medical School conferences

Sixth Form students were given a taste of university life recently, to help them apply for potential places at Oxbridge and medical schools. Over 150 students were able to sample the university experience at two conferences held in the Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School.

The events, which attracted Year 13 students, were designed to give them a real-life experience of applying for highly competitive courses at Oxbridge and medical schools. Last year, The Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School celebrated a record nine offers from Oxford and Cambridge Universities to its students, the highest number in the school’s recent history.

The conferences are a key part of the Sixth Form’s University Preparation Programme which helps students develop the confidence, curiosity and independent thought to thrive at top universities. Harrogate Grammar school and the Red Kite Alliance schools from across the county pooled their resources, providing subject-specialist teachers and holding mock interview sessions to prepare students for formal Oxbridge interviews and medical school applications.

At the Oxbridge conference, students participated in tutorials, critiquing texts, data analysis and interpretation and problem-solving. The medical event included mini interview techniques, quick-fire tasks and feedback. Students also discussed a range of ethical issues and role-played difficult scenarios.







Year 13 student, Henry Smith said: the Oxbridge Conference was rigorously challenging and really helped me to understand how to navigate the unique experience of a university interview. The opportunity to test myself was invaluable preparation for my application to study History and Politics at Cambridge. The chance to discuss both subjects with a teacher from another school put me out of my comfort zone and exposed me to new ideas and lines of a questioning about a variety of topics from either discipline. Whatever the outcome of my application, I feel the support from the Oxbridge Conference was extremely beneficial.