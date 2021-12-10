Enquiries ongoing into car that collided with a number of vehicles on Dragon Parade

Shortly after 1.30am on Wednesday 17 November 2021, police received reports that a car had collided with a number of parked cars on Dragon Parade in Harrogate.

The occupants had abandoned the vehicle, which was later found to be stolen.

Following further investigations, a 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and property damage. He was interviewed and subsequently released on bail.

A 16-year-old male was interviewed as a voluntary attendee on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and property damage and was later released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Please use ref: 12210243202 in connection with this incident.





