Harrogate rider graduates from ŠKODA DSI Cycling Academy to join Pro-Noctis cycling team

Lucy Ellmore (18) from Harrogate joins the Pro-Noctis cycling team and will compete in the National Road Race and Circuit Series in 2022

ŠKODA Driver’s Seat Initiative (DSI) Cycling Academy rider developed her cycling skills under the tutelage of Britain’s greatest ever Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey, and received money cannot buy ride experiences

Lucy Ellmore from Harrogate has graduated from the prestigious ŠKODA DSI Cycling Academy and will race for the Pro-Noctis cycling team in 2022.

Under Dame Sarah Storey, Academy Principal and Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian, Lucy Ellmore experienced the life of a professional rider that included ride experience at the Women’s Tour, Tour of Britain and Tour Series.

Lucy was also educated in the performance, nutrition and media profiles required to be a modern-day pro-cyclist.

Dame Sarah Storey commented on Lucy’s success: I’m proud to see how Lucy has developed during her time with the ŠKODA Cycling Academy. For Lucy to graduate to a new team so quickly is a reflection of the work she has put in and the resource of the programme in supporting her progression. I wish her all the very best of luck for the future and will be monitoring her progress with great interest. My advice to Lucy has remained consistent throughout the time I have worked with her. Focus on a process driven approach and the things that are within your control. Logical decision making is key and maximising new opportunities will always be important. By creating a plan that is both challenging but achievable she will be able to continue the progress she has made during her time with the ŠKODA Cycling Academy.

Ellmore, who has been riding competitively at Otley Cycling Club since she was 13 years old comments: I loved every minute of my year with the ŠKODA Cycling Academy and thankful for what I’ve learnt from Dame Sarah. I’m excited to be working with the Pro-Noctis team who have a major focus on rider well-being and will ultimately help me continue my upward progression.







After completing her A Levels at Rossett School earlier this year Lucy will be taking a year out from her studies to see how far she can progress her cycling dreams. Ellmore continues: For the next year I’ll be juggling work at the local police treatment centre with riding for the Pro-Noctis team. I’m looking at completing an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering or accountancy in the future but want to focus on my cycling first. I particularly enjoy the criterium races in city centres, the big crowds create an amazing atmosphere and a real buzz. Roll on 2022!

Lucy’s parents, Linda and Andrew Ellmore, commented: We’re so proud of what Lucy has achieved during her year with the ŠKODA Cycling Academy. We were surprised when she received offers from three different cycling teams but ultimately it is testimony to her hard work and dedication to the sport that she loves. We wish her all the very best of luck and will be supporting her all the way.

The ŠKODA DSI Cycling Academy offers ambitious female cyclists, aged between 17-22, with a route to the elite level of the sport and includes money cannot buy ride experiences. Earlier this year Academy Lucy took part in a ride out with Dame Sarah Storey across stage 5 of the Tour of Britain and completed a recce of the Women’s Tour time trial stage in advance of the professionals.

ŠKODA is committed to furthering the opportunities for female riders and will be announcing details in January of how young, female riders can apply to become part of the 2022 Academy intake.

ŠKODA started life as a bicycle company in 1895 and the brand continues to honour its heritage. In tandem with its headline sponsorship of key events in the cycling calendar, ŠKODA is championing gender equality in the professional tour series.

For more information on the ŠKODA DSI Cycling Academy, please visit: www.skoda.co.uk/discover/cycling-academy