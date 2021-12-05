18-year-old dies and 20-year-old in a serious condition following a traffic collision near Setttle

An 18-year-old has died, and a 20-year-old remain in a serious condition following a vehicle collision near Setttle.

Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Friday, 3 December 2021 at 9:15pm

Green Ford Fiesta collided with a wall near Settle Golf Club

B6480 towards Settle

The collision occurred when a green Ford Fiesta collided with a wall near Settle Golf Club. The 18-year-old front seat passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers need to establish the circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone who was in the area. Particularly those with dashcam footage travelling around the B6480 towards Settle around 9pm to contact them with information.

The road remained closed until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Information can be provided by calling 101 or by emailing Ed.Drake@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference NYP-03122021-0469 when providing information.