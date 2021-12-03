Video: Sergeant Andrew Morton on the launch of the Christmas Drink/ Drug Drive campaign

Today has seen the official launch of the Christmas drink/ drug drive campaign for North Yorkshire.

The campaign is run by the North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, and includes all the emergency services and councils.

Sergeant Andrew Morton, Roads Policing Group, North Yorkshire Police, said:

We will have enhanced enforcement over the month to tackle those that make the decision to drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, putting their own, and other people’s lives as risk.

There are some that choose to get in a car under the influence, and they clearly have no regard for anyone else.

Then there is the lack of awareness category, where people are still over the limit the day after or maybe believe they can have two pints and be fine.

Last year, we had four offenders that blew more than three-times the limit, and that is a conscious choice to go out and consume high levels of alcohol and get behind the wheel.

We very much rely on community intelligence to deal with those offenders that make the choice to drink and drive. That’s people coming forward and giving us information.

The message to the public this year is we want you to live. There is a perception that the police want to go out and capture as many drink – drug drivers as possible, and that isn’t the case.

What we want is for people to be sensible, abide by the advice given, plan their journeys home, and not get behind that wheel.

We want you to live, we want you to enjoy your Christmas with the family – we don’t want to be knocking on the door of your family or loved-ones telling them that you won’t be coming home.