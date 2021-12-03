Knaresborough Christmas Market – 4th and 5th December 2021

This weekend (4 and 5 December 2021), the popular Christmas Market in Knaresborough promises to offer visitors a Yorkshire Christmas experience to remember this year. Centred around the imposing Christmas tree in the town’s historic Market Place, this traditional Yorkshire market is a firm favourite with residents and visitors alike.

The market opens at 10am on Saturday 4 December, when the town centre will be filled with almost 50 stalls selling seasonal goods, gifts and the best of locally sourced produce. Hot roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and performances by a wide variety of local dancers, brass bands and choirs will add to the festive atmosphere, as shoppers browse the brightly lit stalls and local independent shops.

Elsewhere in the town, visitors can take in the picturesque viaduct river view, explore Knaresborough’s Castle Keep and Tudor Courthouse museum (Saturday only) and visit the stunning Christmas Tree festival at St John’s Parish Church or Mother Shipton’s Christmas Experience (pre-booked tickets only).

Market Chair, Hazel Haas, comments: Sadly we had to cancel last year’s market, so there is a real buzz in the town about its return. It’s been a difficult 18 months for Knaresborough residents and businesses and we wanted to give everyone something to look forward to. We are also keen that this year’s event benefits the town as a whole. Members of our volunteer committee have been liaising with other local organisations to ensure that we are promoting the full range of festive events taking place in Knaresborough over the market weekend. We are also supporting Air cadets, Lions, Rotary, Hearing Dogs for Deaf people and Knaresborough Cricket Club, who are our charitable partners for this year.







Committee member Charlotte Gale adds: We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in town, not just in the market square, but on the surrounding streets and High Street. We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer. The businesses always make such an effort to decorate their windows for Christmas, which gives a wonderful festive feeling in town on the market weekend.

As always, the market weekend will close at 4.30pm on Sunday 5 December with a fantastic firework finale, set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge. This is best seen from any viewpoint which overlooks the river area.

The centre of Knaresborough is largely pedestrianised for the event, but a free Park and Ride is available all weekend from the GSPK car park (HG5 8LF) on Manse Lane to Chapel Street, close to the market square.

For more information and entertainment timings, visit the event website at www.knaresboroughchristmasmarket.co.uk