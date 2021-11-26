Storm Arwen – LNER advises customers to defer travel

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers to defer travel due to anticipated extreme weather conditions as a result of Storm Arwen.

LNER is encouraging any customers booked to travel from today, Friday 26 November, until the end of service on Sunday 28 November 2021 to defer their travel if possible

Tickets will be valid on LNER services on the following dates: Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 November including Wednesday 1 December 2021.

Network Rail has imposed emergency speed restrictions as the extreme weather conditions begin to impact the East Coast route.

The East Coast route north of Berwick Upon Tweed will be closed to services from 17:00 today. Further closures as a result of the extreme weather are possible elsewhere on the East Coast route. Services that can operate face extended journey times, and short notice delays and cancellations are expected.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Rare Red weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️⚠️#StormArwen will bring a spell of very strong winds to parts of northeast Scotland and northeast England Friday 1500 – Saturday 0200

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ #Redwarning pic.twitter.com/BhX3J6bT85 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2021

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: We are encouraging our customers with tickets dated for today, 26 November and this coming weekend, to defer their travel arrangements where possible. We expect services to be extremely busy throughout the weekend and advise customers to check our website and social channels for the latest information.

LNER has apologised to customers for disruption impacting customer journeys today and across the weekend.

Anyone who decides against making a journey can claim a refund from the original point of purchase.

The Met Office has issued a red warning, the highest level, which is issued very rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life.





