Zoë Metcalfe

Conservatives take Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) role for North Yorkshire

The Conservative candidate has taken the role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Stage 2/ final count numbers:

APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party – Candidate 7375
SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 8801

Stage 1 Results

  • APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party Candidate – 34,385
  • BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah – Women`s Equality Party – 8,837
  • BARKER, James Richard Lake – Liberal Democrats – 9,499
  • SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 18,094
  • TORDOFF, Keith Graham – Independent – 14,988

Stages 1 votes cast in Harrogate District:

  • APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party Candidate – 8,060
  • BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah – Women`s Equality Party – 1,757
  • BARKER, James Richard Lake – Liberal Democrats – 2,637
  • SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 2,548
  • TORDOFF, Keith Graham – Independent – 4,162


