Conservatives take Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) role for North Yorkshire

The Conservative candidate has taken the role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
Stage 2/ final count numbers:
APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party – Candidate 7375
SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 8801
Stage 1 Results
- APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party Candidate – 34,385
- BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah – Women`s Equality Party – 8,837
- BARKER, James Richard Lake – Liberal Democrats – 9,499
- SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 18,094
- TORDOFF, Keith Graham – Independent – 14,988
Stages 1 votes cast in Harrogate District:
- APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party Candidate – 8,060
- BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah – Women`s Equality Party – 1,757
- BARKER, James Richard Lake – Liberal Democrats – 2,637
- SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 2,548
- TORDOFF, Keith Graham – Independent – 4,162