Conservatives take Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) role for North Yorkshire

The Conservative candidate has taken the role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Stage 2/ final count numbers:

APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party – Candidate 7375

SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 8801

Stage 1 Results

APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party Candidate – 34,385

BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah – Women`s Equality Party – 8,837

BARKER, James Richard Lake – Liberal Democrats – 9,499

SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 18,094

TORDOFF, Keith Graham – Independent – 14,988

Stages 1 votes cast in Harrogate District:

APPLETON-METCALFE, Zoë Estelle – Conservative Party Candidate – 8,060

BARHAM-BROWN, Hannah Sarah – Women`s Equality Party – 1,757

BARKER, James Richard Lake – Liberal Democrats – 2,637

SCOTT-SPIVEY, Emma Nicole – Labour Party – 2,548

TORDOFF, Keith Graham – Independent – 4,162





