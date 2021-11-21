30% off tickets to the Country Living Christmas Fair, 25-28 November 2021, Harrogate Convention Centre

Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate 2021 is running from the 25 – 28 November 2021 and attracts thousands to the Harrogate Convention Centre in the town centre.

Celebrate a Country Living Christmas and step inside the pages of the magazine at the must-attend Christmas event of the season!

Enjoy a memorable day out with friends, family and loved ones at the Harrogate Convention centre and come together to celebrate the joys of Christmas.

From the practicalities of sourcing one of kind gifts, the latest trends in home interiors to inspiration for your festive feast, the Fair offers it all under one roof. Immerse yourself in the Country Living brand and join us and our lovingly sourced artisans.

For 30% Tickets Country Living Christmas Fair enter code WINTERFAIR30

Home Styling

Be inspired by the most stylish interiors and pick up soft furnishings, that you won’t find on the high street and transform your home ready for the festive season. Whatever your style we have looks to suit.

Gifting

Discover beautifully handcrafted, bespoke and lovingly sourced gifts from over 250 independent crafters, makers and inspiring artisans or make personalised, handmade gifts in our crafting workshops (coming soon). For all food lovers there will be a host of producers offering delicious artisan produce, regional fare and mouth-watering delicacies to taste and shop from. Stock up on gourmet cheese, Christmas puddings, sweet and savoury treats, tasty tipples, fine wines and much more.

Entertaining

Alongside the vibrant exhibition your ticket includes access to a jam-packed live stage programme on the CL Stage and in the CL Kitchen theatre, sponsored by stoves, where you can get advice and inspiration from leading professionals and cooking experts on all things Christmas. From Christmas Canapes to showstopper deserts, in the CL Kitchen our celebrity chefs will share their top tips and festive favourites for you to make at home or pick up inspiration and ideas at the CL Stage on seasonal trends, how to decorate the perfect Christmas tree, festive wreaths, the perfect Christmas dinner table décor and much more.

Crafting

Roll up your sleeves and get creative in one of the many hands-on workshops sessions hosted by crafting experts and makers who will lead you through a range of interactive session. Pick up a new skill or brush up on an existing one and get tops tips and inspiration from our expert crafters while making truly unique gifts and decorations to take home with you.

The full list of exhibitors can be found here:

Your ticket includes access to exclusive content: